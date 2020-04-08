CLOSE
‘No Wig, No Lashes, No Beat’: Da Real BB Judy Strips Down In Vulnerable IG Post

Da Real BB Judy gets ever realer.

Da Real BB Judy, real name Jesseca Duppart, has been headlines as of late. The Kaleidoscope entrepreneur recently announced her relationship with rapper Da Brat, exposing a vulnerable side of the beauty boss we’ve never seen before. Dupart is delving even deeper.

Today she showed off her natural beauty in a stripped down photo of herself she posted on Instagram. “I know y’all love Judy, but this is Jesseca [emoji] Jesseca Faye Dupart to be exact‼” she captioned the photo.

Dupart says she gave her hair her own trim and start her “Miracle Drop” journey again. With salons closed, it’t the perfect time to dedicate time to your natural hair. Dupart used her Instagram that has over 1.4 million, to spread the word about her “Miracle Drops” — a product that has been praised for it’s results in regrowing your edges.

Continuing to get personal, Dupart wrote,

“I know it’s easy for many of you to get caught up in the IG world, and you confuse my genuine heart ❤ for clout, you mistake my passionate remarks for being 🗣 ghetto, and you literally put me in a pedestal only to tear me down in the next breath. 🙄 Thank God 🙌🏽 I’m confident in myself and in the purpose God has for my life that it doesn’t bother much as it used to.”

Dupart isn’t the only celeb woman, stripping down to her bare self during this uncertain time. Gabrielle Union, Kandi Burruss and more have been showing off their natural faces and hair. She also isn’t the only celeb to cut her hair at home, (Yara did it all wrong).

We recently featured Dupart on our self-made beauty bosses list.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted -- like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store -- has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps. Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses. Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during "stay at home" orders.

‘No Wig, No Lashes, No Beat’: Da Real BB Judy Strips Down In Vulnerable IG Post  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

