Deals are still going down despite the world being on lockdown. FaZe Clan announced today (Apr.9) an exclusive partnership with NTWRK and Jimmy Iovine.

As part of this “groundbreaking coalition,” NTWRK has secured the global direct-to-consumer product rights for FaZe Clan. NTWRK will now immediately integrate the professional esports and entertainment organization highly coveted apparel and merchandise into its platform. According to a press release, this will “establishing an unprecedented pipeline of creative commerce.

Speaking on the new partnership, Jimmy Iovine added:

“We’re at the birth of a new disruptive entertainment genre. FaZe Clan is a very powerful pipeline into gaming culture, and their cultural impact reminds me of the early days of 90s hip hop. The combined reach of FaZe Clan and NTWRK is going to be very powerful.”

FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink praised Iovine and his ability the next big thing adding:

Jimmy has always been a cultural see. His belief in FaZe Clan as the next cultural wave, not just in gaming but in entertainment overall, is an incredible representation of the transformative shift happening right now.”

NTWRK CEO Aaron Levant stated:

“By investing in FaZe Clan, we’re putting NTWRK at the epicenter of gaming culture, further cementing our position as Gen Z’s premiere social commerce and content platform.”

FaZe Clan President Greg Selkoe closed things out with:

“NTWRK will without a doubt, provide additional rocket fuel for FaZe to continue extending our brand and cultural influence worldwide. We are excited to be aligned with passionate, like-minded partners that will further contribute to our impact on entertainment and youth culture.”

NTWRK is known for its limited-edition product drops from big names like LeBron James, 88rising, and Billie Eilish. FaZe Clan is the latest marquee name to join its ever-growing roster.

—

Photo: Rich Fury / Getty

Faze Clan Announces Exclusive Partnership With NTWRK & Jimmy Iovine was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: