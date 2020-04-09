Drake Has An Hermès Birkin Bag Collection He Plans To Give To The Woman He Ends Up With

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Not only does Drake have a collection of Hermès Birkin bags, he has the rarest and possibly most expensive one in his possession. All for his future wife. Drake appears in the May issue of Architectural Digest where he shows off his Toronto money, we mean mansion, oops…manor. His Toronto manor where he keeps the coveted bags.

In a 2018 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Drake revealed he has been collecting Birkin bags for the woman he ends up. And now they’ve been revealed, neatly awaiting their potential owner to take them out for a spin. One in particular, the Himalaya Birkin, reportedly sold at auction for $382,000. Bags in his assorted collection reportedly range from $40,000- $500,000

The crocodile skin handbags live in Drake’s sprawling two-story closet that is“adorned with amethyst hardware, rock crystal, and seating upholstered in diamond-tufted shearling with polished nickel studs.”

Drake, styled by Mellany Sanchez, covers the iconic glossy in Tom Ford sneakers. Drake spares no expense in the modern art deco style home conceptualized by interior designer Ferris Rafauli. It’s 500,000 sq. feet of luxury fit for royalty. Within all that space, you can find his favorite spot — the bedroom.

“The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day,” he says. “The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you’re getting dressed.”

Getting dressed is easy when you have a closet the size of the average family home.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake admitted in the folds. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

Drake calls his house the embassy. What a befitting name.

Written By: Shamika Sanders

