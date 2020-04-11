YaYa Mayweather Faces 99 Years In Prison, Hires J Prince’s Lawyer

Is money gonna be able to keep YaYa out of prison?

It looks like Floyd Mayweather‘s daughter is gonna need to hire her a dream team of attorneys.

Bossip reports that Iyanna “YaYa” Mayweather is facing up to 99 years if she is convicted of allegedly stabbing fiance NBA Younboy‘s baby momma Lapattra Lashai Jacobs.

YaYa has retained celebrity attorney Kurt Schaffer to represent her. Schaffer got J. Prince out of legal woes back in 2007 after getting a case thrown out of court. The CEO of Rap-A-Lot Records was accused of getting Ronnie Bookman beat up after he refused to sell ownership of a recording studio.

The boxing legends daughter is facing 5 to 99 years in prison if convicted of aggravated assault. In the state of Texas, you would have to serve at least half of your sentence before getting granted parole. If YaYa was convicted she would have to serve at least 2 in-a-half years before getting freedom.

Floyd has not spoken about his daughter’s legal troubles and has since deleted photos of her on his Instagram page.

Looks like NBA will have to flip the bill on her legal team. We will see how long that will last including this relationship.

Source: The Jasmine Brand