Columbus Police were called to the 1600 block of Minnesota Ave. around 2 a.m. Monday after reports of a shooting in the area. After arriving, police found spent casings but no victims.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Soon after two teenagers 18-year-old Kendale Cortez Mardis and a 17-year-old, came to at OSU East Hospital seeking treatment for gunshots wounds in the leg. 18-year-old Kavon Tion James Kendrick sought out help close by on Republic Ave. but was eventually talent to Grant Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound in the arm. All three victims are expected to recover.
If you have any information on this incident please contact Felony Assault Unit Detective I. Pruitt at (614) 645-6394 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 645-TIPS (8477).
TRENDING STORY: Columbus Police Looking For Men Accused of Stealing Toilet Paper and More from Meijer
The Latest:
- Columbus Police Department Shut Down Two Parties Despite Stay at Home Order
- Linden Shooting Injures 3 Area Teens
- Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Takes L In Child Support Battle
- Columbus Police Looking For Men Accused of Stealing Toilet Paper and More from Meijer
- Dumb & Dumber: Former Buckeye Zeke Elliott Said F*ck A Quarantine, Party Anyway
- Survey: 22% Of Ohians Are Drinking While Working From Home
- Cardi B & Rah Ali Back Beefing, Exchange Insults & Take Shots At Marriages
- Jeannie Mai Says Jeezy Was “Broken Like Me” When They Started Dating
- LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Is The Real MVP, Helps Shape-Up Beard
- COTA Will Require Riders To Wear Masks To Ride Transit Vehicles