Continue to Be Resilient Throughout the Stay at Home Order

This has been a new trying time defining the generation for the millennial.

COVID-19 has shaken the face of the earth affecting every single country, and especially the United States who alone has over 300k cases of the coronavirus. People are losing their jobs, and losing their minds throughout this time. It is important to keep the faith because these times shall come to pass.

I decided to do a podcast on the importance of being Resilient, and having Resilience. That word along with the work you put into your mental, physical, and spiritual state will help you keep through hard times.

Know that the challenges we face in life are meant to help shape us.