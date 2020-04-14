Drake Makes History Yet Again With “Toosie Slide” Debuting At No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100!

Drizzy Drake is back with a new single and a new broken record, at the same damn time! That’s right, everyone’s new favorite bop, “Toosie Slide,” has earned the Canadian rapper a new top spot!

The new single debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which is no new feat for Drake. However this single, makes Mr. Graham the 1st male artist to ever have three singles debut at number one on the Billboard chart and only the second artist to ever do it. The diva herself, Mariah Carey, is the only other musician to have ever done this back in the late 90’s.⠀⠀

‘Toosie Slide’ is Drake’s seventh total Hot 100 No. 1. Back in 2018, Drake broke The Beatles’ 54-year-old record of having five singles on Billboard’s Top 10, after releasing his “Scorpion” album. “Scorpion” had seven simultaneous singles on the Billboard chart.

Drake has had a total of 9 number one albums.

Source: Baller Alert, The Shade Room

