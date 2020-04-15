CBUS: Restaurants Team Up To Give Out Free Meals To Service Workers

Learn how you can snag up one of the 400 meals given out daily during coronavirus crisis.

Big shout out to all the local restaurants going out of their way to make sure they feed the city. Many right here in Columbus have teamed up to feed up to 400 people a day.

“This isn’t about pride. This isn’t about any of that,” said Sangeeta Lakhani, one of the organizers. “This is people in the service industry helping out people in the service industry. Come eat. We’re cooking for you. So take advantage of it, you know? Come eat. We’re here to feed you. We’re here to take care of our community.”

The meals are free to service workers and their families. You can go to www.servicerelief.org to your order for pickup today!

Source: 10TV

