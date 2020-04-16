Offset’s Baby Momma Takes Him To Court Demanding More Child Support

The mother of the rapper’s daughter says she is struggling and needs more assistance.

Not even a global pandemic can stop one of Offset’s baby mommas from taking him to court.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the Migos’ baby momma Nicole “Shya L’amour” Algarin is asking for more child support for their daughter Kalea. Algarin took the rapper to court on Tuesday for a child support hearing.

Algarin and her legal team say that Offset is only giving “limited financial support.” This is the reason why the mother says she is struggling to take care of their child. She also has another child from a different relationship.

Nicole’s lawyer, Fani T. Willis told Bossip that the judge granted her more time to provide evidence to these claims. The next court hearing is next month.

No word on how much Offset is giving her a month for child support. The last court judgement was sealed from the public.

