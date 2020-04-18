Ahdi Boom Addresses Snitching Allegations, Thanks Goodz, Show Off & Floss

Boom is still trying to fight off the snitching rumors but do you believe him?

I can only imagine that battle rapper Ahdi Boom feels he is fighting for his life. We all know to be label as a snitch is one of the WORST things if you are in the streets.

Saturday, Boom dropped a freestyle denying that he snitched on his co-defendant to only get 5 years.

The battler also went on RapMatic to address the rumors after his battle with Bigg K.

During their battle on Rare Breed Entertainment‘s “Get Back” card, K brought out paperwork that shows that Boom may have told on his friend. Blaming him for having a gun during a robbery.

The paperwork came off the website www.justia.com, which is making fans and other battlers believe that the allegations are true. The website is a legit legal site. All court documents are public record.

Did this freestyle convince you that Ahdi Boom didn’t snitch? Let us know below!

