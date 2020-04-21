Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Place Bid To Buy New York Mets

The couple is building before they even say “I do!”

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are not waiting to get married before they start building their own dynasty.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the retired MLB player and entertainment superstar have placed a bid to buy the New York Mets. They are reportedly working with JP Morgan Chase’s co-head of North American media investments, Eric Mendell to take the majority of their ownership, up to 80% of the team.

The historic franchise is currently owned by the Wilpon family but said back in December they were ready to sell 80 percent of the franchise. They do though refuse to give up complete control of the team.

Rodriguez, who is best known for his years as a former New York Yankee, grew up a Mets fan. As a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” said it would be a “dream come true,” to own the Mets.