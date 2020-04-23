French Montana Ignites Beef With Young Thug, Insults Ensue

Look how fast French’s one opinion get him in so much drama.
Now French Montana knows damn well he doesn’t have more hits than Kendrick Lamar! Many on social media were amazed to see Montana really believe what he was saying to Complex during an interview.
He was asked if he could go head-to-head with an artist for a Instagram Live battle who would it be? The “No Stylist” artist said “anyone” and that he has “more hits than Kendrick Lamar.”
Since everybody got time these days, social media had a field day with this one.
Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t baby. Young Thug joined us in the slander of French by posting a video, mocking his statement, and taking it a bit further with the insults.
The New York rapper caught win and went after Thugga for his love for women’s fashion and wearing dresses.
Young Thug comes back by warning French to “stay in his lane,” and says he has a video of French getting knocked out.
Source: The Jasmine Brand