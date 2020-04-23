French Montana Ignites Beef With Young Thug, Insults Ensue

Look how fast French’s one opinion get him in so much drama.

Now French Montana knows damn well he doesn’t have more hits than Kendrick Lamar! Many on social media were amazed to see Montana really believe what he was saying to Complex during an interview.

He was asked if he could go head-to-head with an artist for a Instagram Live battle who would it be? The “No Stylist” artist said “anyone” and that he has “more hits than Kendrick Lamar.”

Here's the clip in question: French Montana says he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar. Full Interview: https://t.co/k3exrP8bfP pic.twitter.com/5jNNaqs3pu — speedy morman (@SpeedyMorman) April 22, 2020

Since everybody got time these days, social media had a field day with this one.

Never in my LIFE heard somebody say “aye play that new French Montana “ — . (@Sarcstic_one) April 22, 2020

Someone said French Montana ain't even the Montana with the most hits LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/gDy5p5VJz4 — eh 👅 (@awkwardlyadlibs) April 22, 2020

French Montana: i have more hits than kendrick lamar kdot: pic.twitter.com/1MUcLTTHhd — andre the giant (@andreturpin_) April 22, 2020

Kendrick Lamar SMOKES French Montana in a Hits Battle Kendrick (Singles Lead+Guest)

48 Hot 100 entries & 499 Weeks

8 Top 10s & 2 No. 1s

74.5m RIAA Certs French

17 Hot 100 Entries & 200 Weeks

2 Top 10s & 0 No. 1s

17m RIAA Certs Who is a good match for Kendrick? Cole? Big Sean? — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) April 22, 2020

Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t baby. Young Thug joined us in the slander of French by posting a video, mocking his statement, and taking it a bit further with the insults.

Part 1. #YoungThug says #MeekMill has a video of #FrenchMontana getting knocked out + throws more insults at French. pic.twitter.com/UZhoqXfqgQ — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) April 22, 2020

The New York rapper caught win and went after Thugga for his love for women’s fashion and wearing dresses.

Part 2. “Thank you for wearing that skirt!” #FrenchMontana reacts to being called out by #YoungThug pic.twitter.com/36iDi4cmt6 — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) April 22, 2020

Young Thug comes back by warning French to “stay in his lane,” and says he has a video of French getting knocked out.

