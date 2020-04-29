Airline Must Refund Passenger For Canceled Flights!

Approximately 2/3 of the world’s passenger airplanes have been grounded due to the relentless effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of Americans have been forced to deal with cancellation after cancellation, and not by their own choosing.

Many airlines are pushing to give consumers flight credits to use for future travel, however, during these times a lot of people just rather have their money sent back to them.

Earlier this month, federal officials put out an order for airlines to reimburse customers for canceled flights. Passengers have continuously complained to The US Department of Transportation about airlines providing travel credits instead of refunds, which led to this decision.

The Department of Transportation has released an enforcement notice stating, “that passengers should be refunded promptly when their scheduled flights are cancelled or significantly delayed.”