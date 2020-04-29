Beware!! Work-From-Home Hackers On The Prowl!!

Millions of Americans have been cooped up in the house and forced to work from home due to the viral pandemic. People are using their computer, laptops and tablets more than ever right now for business and entertainment purposes.

Security experts are warning people to look out for cyber criminals.

IT specialist, John Riley, is warning people working from home to be on alert for hackers trying to steal personal information.

“Scammers are always going to be there, trying to steal your information or put something dangerous on your machine,” said Riley.

Riley warns if you are using a laptop or computer provided by an employer or school, familiarize yourself with the security settings to prevent being easily targeted.

Source: ABC6

