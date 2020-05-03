Walmart Shows Out Spending $180 Million On Employee Bonuses!

In the midst of a global pandemic and the chaos that comes with it, many businesses are finding themselves in difficult positions. From people losing their jobs, temporarily and permanently, times are hard right now.

Employees of companies like Walmart and Whole Foods have been dealing with disgruntled employees during this time, requesting better pay and better working conditions while being deemed essential workers.

In efforts to calm down nationwide strikes, Walmart rolled out a major boost for their employees. They distributed a total of $180 million in bonuses to their hourly employees. And they don’t plan on stopping there.

In a press release, Walmart confirms, “We paid nearly $180 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates, with more to come next month on our originally scheduled quarterly bonus payout date.”

Walmart has also taken extra preventative measures to ensure a more safe and sanitary work environment.

“Our focus on our associates’ health and safety continues. We’re conducting health screens and daily temperature checks and providing masks and gloves to all associates. We’ve also added sneeze guards at registers, limited the number of customers in stores, installed social distancing signage and instituted sanitation protocols,” the statement continued.

The retail giant has also afforded people with jobs in this health crisis, with nearly 200,000 new hires on board since mid-March.

Source: The Shade Room

Also On Power 107.5: