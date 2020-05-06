Hitman Holla & Calicoe Settle Issues On IG Live, Things Get Heated

Well this is clearly not a prank.

I don’t like to see some of my favorite battle rappers and ones who came into the sport as friends clashing. So I don’t take much enjoyment with the fact that Calicoe and Hitman Holla haven’t really been rocking with each other for years.

To some fans this was news but between the two midwest battlers this been going on for years. What set things off was during the drama involving Hitman’s cheating prank on Sunday, he didn’t appreciate Cal trolling with battle rapper and friend QP. A tweet from QP poke fun of Hitman’s girlfriend Cinnamon insinuating he wanted to holla.

Sumbody tell cinn if need sumbody to talk 2 I’m here 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A7zSZBd0SP — KitchenQleen (@sonup_qp) May 4, 2020

Hitman didn’t think it was funny and called the move goofy. Not realizing that Cal was also fighting off women and fans who wasn’t feeling his little prank.

It don’t matter anyway cuz all the faithful niggas gettin cheated on🤷🏾‍♂️ people are HUMAN and women like to fuck jus like us, their jus “cats” u don’t get to see them shit, and they cover it well…. they be like 💅🏾 🤣🤣🤣 — #LandSlide (@TheReal_Calicoe) May 4, 2020

If I was Hitman, I dead ass will respect cins decisions &all, &will continue 2try my best to show the utmost respect to her, BUT!!!! If u leave me after getting caught CHEATIN ONE TIME???? Ion know how I would feel about that😂🤷🏾‍♂️ now the pictures was way too much but still tho😂 — #LandSlide (@TheReal_Calicoe) May 4, 2020

The two later butted heads on Tuesday after Hitman went on Instagram Live to talk about the situation with K Shine. Holla said it was bigger than battle rap and what happen on Sunday. Calicoe then tapped into the live and the two hashed things out, hopefully.

Watch the video below:

