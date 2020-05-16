Race For The Cure Will Go Down August 1 After Coronvirus Postponed Event

The nation’s largest “Race For The Cure” will now go down in Columbus on August 1.

The race was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the original date was May 16. Julie McMahon, the Interim Director for “Race for the Cure” said the decision to push the race back “wasn’t taken lightly.”

“Komen Columbus takes the health and safety of our participants supporters, volunteers, staff, and the patients and survivors we serve very seriously,” said McMahon.

It is good to see that this race is back on especially with the fact it raises money to help the fight against breast cancer. To register for the “Race For The Cure,” go to www.komencolumbus.org.