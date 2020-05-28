An Ikea in Germany has been recognized for an act of kindness. Due to the stay at home order, all houses of prayers are closed but this does not stop people from practicing their religion.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

A Group of Muslims needed somewhere to gather and pray so they asked an Ikea if they can use their parking lot to gather for prayer and Ikea said yes! The visual of a group of people getting together peacefully to pray looks so beautiful. Sounds ON! Watch the full video below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Ikea Allowed Muslims To Safely Pray In Their Parking Lot While Social Distancing [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com