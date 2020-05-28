CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Ikea Allowed Muslims To Safely Pray In Their Parking Lot While Social Distancing [Video]

A Group of Muslims needed somewhere to gather and pray so they asked an Ikea if they can use their parking lot to gather for prayer and Ikea said yes!

IKEA

Source: CLIENT LOGO / CLIENT LOGO

An Ikea in Germany has been recognized for an act of kindness. Due to the stay at home order, all houses of prayers are closed but this does not stop people from practicing their religion.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

A Group of Muslims needed somewhere to gather and pray so they asked an Ikea if they can use their parking lot to gather for prayer and Ikea said yes! The visual of a group of people getting together peacefully to pray looks so beautiful. Sounds ON! Watch the full video below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

#GeorgeFloyd: Who Was Minnesota Man George Floyd? [Photos]

8 photos Launch gallery

#GeorgeFloyd: Who Was Minnesota Man George Floyd? [Photos]

Continue reading #GeorgeFloyd: Who Was Minnesota Man George Floyd? [Photos]

#GeorgeFloyd: Who Was Minnesota Man George Floyd? [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_874293" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty[/caption] In the wake of the unjustifiable death of Black Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of officers with the Minneapolis Police Department, more details are emerging. As the story develops, tidbits regarding Floyd’s life are now available to a concerned public. The most detailed account of the Memorial Day incident that left Floyd, actual age yet to be confirmed, has been compiled by local outlet the Star Tribune. With footage of the incident captured by Minneapolis residents, the exchange between Floyd and four Minneapolis officers has since gone viral. Astoundingly, the city also took swift action firing the four officers involved, with Derek Chauvin, seen kneeling Floyd’s neck, and Tou Thao publicly identified. With an outpouring of support across social media and accounts online from family and friends, many are sharing their memories and found thoughts of Floyd, who was a beloved security guard in Minneapolis. Below, we’ll share what we’ve learned about George Floyd that we’ve been able to pull from public sources. Our deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. May he rest powerfully in peace. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkAPfUVluUM — Photo: Getty

Ikea Allowed Muslims To Safely Pray In Their Parking Lot While Social Distancing [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close