Target Has Permanently Raised Pay To $15 An Hour!

The climate of our country is ever-changing and this year has had more bumps in the road than most! With police brutality and racial tensions seemingly at an all time high, companies across the nation are making efforts to be more inclusive and fair across the board.

Target Corporation just announced that they will be permanently increasing the starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 per hour. The changes will be in effect starting July 5th.

Ironically, the company is Minneapolis-based, as we know there has been major protests and riots all over the state in reaction to the death of George Floyd.

Target had a goal set back in 2017 to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020. However, considering all that has transpired and after stores were looted, the company is pushing its deadline.

Earlier this year, Target gave a temporary $2 wage increase to part-time and full-time workers in reaction to the pandemic plaguing our nation. An estimated, 275,000 employees will be affected by the pay increase. Target also plans to give out $200 bonuses to employees.

Source: NBC4i

