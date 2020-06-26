Hurricane Chris Arrested For Second-Degree Murder

Hurricane Chris, a Louisana rapper who had a pair of charting hits in the last decade, was arrested Friday (June 19) after a shooting incident at a gas station. Chris was hit with charges of second-degree murder after claiming he acted in self-defense.

Local outlet KSLA reports that Chris, real name Christopher Dooley, 31, was at a Shreveport, La. Texaco gas station in the early morning hours of this past Friday where he claims to have gotten into an alleged struggle with a man attempting to steal his car around 1 a.m. local time, thus prompting the shooting.

Police examined surveillance video of the incident, and the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators department says the footage discredited the claims of self-defense made by Chris. Further, detectives discovered that the car the victim allegedly was trying to steal was reported stolen out of Texas. Chris has been charged with a count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things.

Hurricane Chris hit the charts with the platinum-selling “A Bay Bay” in 2007 from his studio album 51/50 Ratchet. He hit the charts again with “The Hand Clap” and “Playas Rock” from the same project. He charted again with 2009’s “Halle Berry (She’s Fine)” which even made it to the Academy Award-winning star’s radar.

