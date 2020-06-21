Beyoncé Drops ‘Black Parade’ To Benefit Black Owned Business!

Beyoncé’s timing is always impeccable.

As you know, Queen Bey has no problem being vocal, speaking up on pressing current events and standing up for her culture. This Juneteenth celebration was no exception.

The multitalented singer made a surprise release for her fans on the holiday, entitled “Black Parade.” The song is definitely one directly representing battle with the systemic racism we are currently experiencing in our country.

The proceeds from “Black Parade” will benefit Beyoncé’s, BeyGood Black Business Impact Fund. The organization is put together by the National Urban league to support black-owned small businesses.

“Happy Juneteenth. Being black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right,” Beyoncé said.

On Beyonce.com you can find a full directory of black-owned businesses in a variety of industries. The directory highlights companies in art and design, beauty, fashion, lifestyle and many others.

Check out the new single::

