DJ Khaled Wears Hazmat Suit First Time Out The House In Months!

DJ Khaled did not come to play with the coronavirus!

The father of two was spotted out and about during Father’s Day weekend, suited and booted from head to toe hazmat style. He apparently was headed to a dentist appointment and has no time for germs.

This is actually the first time Khaled has left his home in over three months, and considering the circumstances, it’s understandable why he would want to be so cautious, especially with a new baby in the house.

Khaled got extra protective in the parking lot of his dentist’s office. He had to come out of quarantine for a scheduled oral surgery. Apparently, Khaled has had ongoing issues with a failed root canal. And it needed dire attention that could not afford to wait out the pandemic any longer.

In true Khaled fashion, he made sure to document some of the actual procedure as well and the aftermath.

Currently, the uber famous DJ is working on his follow-up LP to his 2019 album, Father of Asahd, which went certified platinum last month. Khaled has been teasing a possible collab with Drake as the lead single for the project.

Check out some of Khaled’s footage below.

