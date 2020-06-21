Post Malone Shaves Head & Gets Skull Tattoo

Continue reading Rona Who?: Fans Baffled At The Lack of Social Distancing At Teyana Taylor’s Album Listening Party

Rona Who?: Fans Baffled At The Lack of Social Distancing At Teyana Taylor's Album Listening Party

[caption id="attachment_883043" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] COVID-19 is still here folks, but if you saw the photos and videos from Teyana Taylor's album listening party, you would think the pandemic has come to an end. Teyana Taylor's latest project The Album has arrived, and Kanye isn't here to tinker with it. Before it dropped at the stroke of midnight on Friday (Jun.19), Taylor became the first artist to hold a listening session during a global pandemic. To be expected, Twitter had some serious thoughts and concerns about Taylor's decision. On Wednesday ( Jun.17), the star-studded affair went down at a house Beverly Hills. TMZ obtained a photo of the invite from the event that was hosted by Karrueche Tran and Terrence J. High profile guests like Cardi B, Offset, Quavo, Takeoff, Odell Beckham Jr., Lena Waithe, Trey Songz, and more were provided hazmat suits and masks upon entry. While safety was stressed, videos of the event displayed otherwise as social distancing was not taking place, and the face coverings given out were not being worn on faces. Fans were also profoundly concerned being that TT is pregnant with her second child that she just recently announced in a touching video featuring her husband Iman Shumpert and daughter Junie who was also present at the party. https://twitter.com/_JazzMarie/status/1273637045177638914?s=20 It's understandable that Taylor really wanted to celebrate the release of the project, many fans are not too happy to see her and a bunch of other Black celebrities risked it all for the party. https://twitter.com/crissles/status/1273592622255349763?s=20 We sincerely hope everyone got tested immediately following the listening party. You can peep the rest of the reactions to the pandemic-listening party in the gallery below. — Photo: Rich Fury / Getty