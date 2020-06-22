Fabolous & Emily Are Expecting!!!

Brooklyn rapper, Fabolous and his long time wifey, Emily B are expecting a baby girl!!

Fab announced via Instagram that he recieved the best fathers day gift, posting the sonogram picture of the new bundle of joy, hashtagged, #GirlDad!

The couple already have 2 boys together, Johan and Jonas, and this will be Fab’s first biological daughter. Emily’s eldest child from a previous relationship, daughter Taina, has always held a very special bond with Fab.

Fab and Emily have had their fair share of relationship issues like the rest of us. Back in 2018, the pair had a public domestic violence incident explode. Ultimately, Fab was charged with one count of domestic with significant bodily injury, two counts of threatening to kill, and one count of possession of a weapon.

Since then the couple has recovered from more difficult times are are looking forward to expanding their family further. Congratulations Fab and Em!

Source: The Jasmine Brand

