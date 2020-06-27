Comfest Going Virtual For The First Time Ever!

The Community Festival, better known as Comfest has been operating annually since that late 70’s in Columbus. The fest is a free celebration of community organizations, artists, performers and volunteers.

Comfest is the largest volunteer led festival in the country and while it’s usually held in Goodale Park, it will be virtual for the first time EVER this year!

Unfortunately, 2020 has been in shambles since its start. The coronavirus pandemic has heavily impacted just about everything around us. Comfest is no different. The very social celebration is taking a backseat this year to continue efforts of keeping people safe.

“It is going to be different and difficult and sometimes you see a lot of folks in the community only once a year and it’s at Comfest and people look forward to that,” said volunteer Marty Stutz.

Comfest is a very much beloved festival in the city and has continuously grown and made some major impacts for organizations in our community.

Volunteers working Comfest push to contribute to local causes by providing grants.

“This year we are not going to be experiencing a lot of income because we won’t be on site with the libations,” Stutz said. Organizers hope to make some money this year with online merch booth sales. All proceeds from the online sales will be direct towards community grants.

“Some of the most interesting people in the community, some of the most active people in our community offer workshops and education seminars and this year is an election year so this year it is very important for people to be informed in our community and in our nation,” Stutz continued.

To join in on this years virtual Comfest, visit comfest.com.

Source: NBC4

