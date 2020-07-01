OHIO: Front License Plates No Longer Needed!!

Hey Ohio, we are now joining the other states that border us in not requiring drivers to have front license plates on your vehicles.

According to NBC4i, starting today (July 1st), Ohioans will be allowed on the road with only the rear license plate. Most vehicles can remove their front license plate as a new transportation bill takes effect. Commercial tractors still must display their plates on the front of the vehicle.

