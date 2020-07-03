“Strahan, Sara & KeKe” Show Already Canceled

Just when we were falling in love again with our girl KeKe.

Fans are bummed to hear that ABC decided to pull the plug to “Strahan, Sara, and Keke,” according to Page Six. It will be replaced by “GMA 3: What You Need to Know.”

A spokesperson says, “We’re proud of our teams at ‘SSK’ and ‘GMA3’ and how quickly they transitioned to producing a daily show to give people the news and information they need during an unprecedented pandemic, and conversations continue about how the show will evolve in the months ahead.”

They go on to say they hope that “SSK” will become a part of “GMA3” in the near future.

The hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, and Keke Palmer have not responded to the news yet.

Source: The Jasmine Brand