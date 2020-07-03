CLOSE
National
HomeNationalNews & Gossip

“Strahan, Sara & KeKe” Show Already Canceled

Just when we were falling in love again with our girl KeKe.

BET's 'The New Edition Story' Premiere Screening

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Fans are bummed to hear that ABC decided to pull the plug to Strahan, Sara, and Keke,” according to Page Six. It will be replaced by “GMA 3: What You Need to Know.”

A spokesperson says, “We’re proud of our teams at ‘SSK’ and ‘GMA3’ and how quickly they transitioned to producing a daily show to give people the news and information they need during an unprecedented pandemic, and conversations continue about how the show will evolve in the months ahead.

They go on to say they hope that “SSK” will become a part of “GMA3” in the near future.

The hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, and Keke Palmer have not responded to the news yet.

KeKe Palmer Is Giving Us Old Hollywood Glam On The Digital Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar
4 photos

Source: The Jasmine Brand

ABC , GMA , Good Morning america , KeKe Palmer , michael strahan , sara and keke show , sara haines , show cancel , strahan

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close