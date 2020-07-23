Is Mariah Carey Going To Detail Sex Life With Eminem In New Book?

Looks like Mariah is ready to drop the gauntlet on Em and spill the tea with a new book.

We already reported that Mariah Carey is adding the finishing touches to her upcoming memoir.

A source close to the Grammy winner says that she will indeed detail her relationship with ex Eminem (Marshall Mathers).

“Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey. They had a very toxic relationship…He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it.”

Word is Eminem, 47, is expecting Carey, 50, to not just talk about their disdain for each other but also that he is “bad” in the sack.

“Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say s–t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that.”

If true, this goes against the fact that the “Emotions,” singer said they never had a physical relationship but only a professional.

Are you going to read Mariah Carey’s book when it drops? Let us know below!

Source: The Jasmine Brand