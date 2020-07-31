Nicki Minaj’s Husband Asks Judge To Allow Him To See Birth Of Their Child

Nicki’s husband also is requesting his curfew and travel restrictions are modified so he can be her manager.

This is sad and a hot mess. Unfortunately, Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are having to ask a judge permission for the father to even be allowed to see their unborn child.

We all know by now that Kenny is a registered sex offender. With that comes the fact that he will have to be granted permission in the future to even be able to take their child to the playground or even school. When the couple moved in together in Los Angeles, he was in trouble because he didn’t registered as a sex offender right away.

Now according to The Jasmine Brand, the couple has submitted documents asking for a judge to revised his pretrial release documents to allow him to be at the birth of their child. Along with adjusting his curfew and travel permissions so he can be his wife’s manager.

Do you think a judge should work with Nicki Minaj and her husband to allow him to be present at the birth of their child? Tell us below.

Source: The Jasmine Brand