Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19 just before a scheduled visit with President Trump.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
President Trump was to meet DeWine Thursday in Cleveland and underwent a mandatory COVID-19 test before his visit as part of standard protocol. The news was revealed on Governor DeWine’s Twitter account.
DeWine is currently a-symptomatic and is planning to follow CDC recommendations and quarantine in his home for 14 days.
DeWine is the second governor in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19 after Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. Ohio’s Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took a COID-19 but tested negative.
For more information on COVID-19 and Ohio visit coronavirus.ohio.gov
The Latest:
- Governor Mike DeWine Test Positive for COVID-19 Just Before Trump Visit
- Migos’ Takeoff Sued By Woman Accusing Him Of Rape
- Did DaBaby Just Confirm His Relationship With DaniLeigh With Name-Drop On New Song [VIDEO]
- Masks Will Be Mandatory For All Students K-12 In Classrooms!
- Kanye West Files Paperwork to Appear in Ohio’s Presidential Ballot
- Roc Nation Partners With Brooklyn’s Long Island University For New School
- WNBA Players Expertly Troll GOP Senator By Wearing “Vote Warnock” Warm Up Tees
- Kanye West Changes His Mind In New Jersey & The Pistons May Fulfill This Rappers Hoop Dreams [VIDEO]
- Instagram Just Launched REELS; Here’s What You Need To Know!
- Takeoff Sued By Woman Who Alleges He Sexually Assaulted Her In June
Governor Mike DeWine Test Positive for COVID-19 Just Before Trump Visit was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com