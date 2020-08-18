LTBR Daily UM2 Recap | Bill Collector Crashes Show | HennyMan Joins

Ultimate Madness 2 second round was nothing short but exciting and surprising. We see one of the underdogs Holmzie beat another fan-favorite Emmerson Kennedy to advance to the Final 4. Along with Mike P, another once fan favorite, lose under pressure against Bill Collector.

Bill actually crashed our show to talk about how he got into Mike’s head and caused him to choke in the 3rd round.

We also gave time to talk to Battle Rap Trap (D.I. Da Hennyman) about his new album “Write Where I Belong.” Which sparked the conversation on how battle rappers are making new ground into the music industry, which still have a negative outlook on their quality of music.

To listen to the full audio of today’s episode click here.

