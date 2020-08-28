Plies Tells Racists & Media Stop Bringing Up Jacob Blake’s Past

How can you be judging Blake when you voted for Donald Trump knowing his past?

That is the main message Plies had for anybody that was trying to dig up Jacob Blake’s past to justify him getting shot seven times.

Since Kenosha officer, Rusten Sheskey, shot Blake in the back after trying to break up a fight in Kenosha, Wis. many racists and right-wing media are trying to blame the victim. The “Ran Off On Tha Plug Twice,” called out the hypocrisy of these people who most likely voted for Trump to be president.

The same man that admitted to grabbing women by their vaginas, refused to rent lofts and condos to black people, has turned the oval office into the new KKK headquarters and of course, the list keeps going on.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: CeCeOnAir