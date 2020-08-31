Adele Accused Of Cultural Appropriation After Rocking Bantu Knots

Adele is taking some hair and culture tips from her Black friends. The beloved blue-eyed soul singer is trending on Twitter after dropping a pic wearing a Jamaican flag bikini top and bantu knots. Yes that Adele and yes, those bantu knots. Aside from her jarring slimmer frame, Adele sparked a polarizing debate on the difference between appropriation and appreciation.

If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/N9CqPqh7GX — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 30, 2020

We’re sure Adele meant no harm and sought to share what she’s been up to since dropping off the scene, which included participating in the annual Notting Hill Carnival. However, her look is being labeled problematic. Some fans jumped to Adele’s defense,

There was no malice behind her look. It was a tribute to an annual festival held in London that’s she’s been a part of for years. — Marilyn Russell (@MarilynRussell) August 31, 2020

According to the fan, Adele was simply paying homage and attending an annual festival held in London “that’s she’s been a part of for years.”

Shame on y’all for treating Adele like this! She did this look specifically to show her support for the Carribean Culture Festival in the UK this weekend! there’s a difference in appreciation and appropriation! — Brandon Hilton (@BRANDONHILTON) August 31, 2020

There is absolutely a difference between appropriation and appreciation, as another fan mentioned above. Given Adele’s history and her very public support of Black culture, does she get a pass? Or is it impossible to give passes when Back women, who wear the same style are often labeled “ghetto” and “unprofessional” when donning the same do.

A study recently confirmed Black women with natural hair are often discriminated against in the workplace and are less likely to “get job interviews,” a research report by Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business suggests.

What say you readers? Does Adele get a pass or is this appropriation?

RELATED STORIES:

9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations

Beyoncé And Adele’s Public Adoration For Each Other Continues

‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Akbar V Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss

9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations 9 photos Launch gallery 9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations 1. Adele 1 of 9 2. Syleena Johnson 2 of 9 3. Shonda Rhimes 3 of 9 4. Mo'Nique 4 of 9 5. Gabourey Sidibe 5 of 9 6. Jennifer Hudson 6 of 9 7. Sherri Shepherd 7 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations 9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations [caption id="attachment_3127850" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: picture alliance/ Paul Archuleta /Araya Diaz/ picture alliance /Paras / Getty[/caption] It's been a while since Adele popped up on our timelines -- Christmas to be exact, when she posted a photo hugged up with the grinch. The Hello singer has been living life outside the spotlight while dealing with personal issues. Adele filed for divorce in September 2019 and simultaneously embarked on a weight loss journey that would lead us here. The blue-eyed soul sanger reemerged on social media sporting a svelte new frame and it sent the Internet into a frenzy. The Grammy award winning superstar was celebrating her birthday and what better way to do so than by breaking the Internet! Go 'head Adele. She isn't the only celebrity to share their amazing weight loss results on social media. Check out these other celebs who documented their journey.

Adele Accused Of Cultural Appropriation After Rocking Bantu Knots was originally published on hellobeautiful.com