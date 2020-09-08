Teyana Taylor & Hubby Iman Welcome New Baby Girl!

Congratulations to Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert!! The couple just welcomed their second daughter, Rue Rose, on September 6th.

Both Teyana and Iman posted their joy on Instagram and she is too cute! This is the second child for the pair and the second time Teyana gave birth in the comfort of their own home, specifically in the bathroom ((with COVID-19 still looming around, I don’t blame them)).

Rue Rose arrived just one day after the beautiful shower thrown in preparation of her arrival. Iman penned a truly heartfelt message detailing their happiness.

Baby Rue is certainly entering a crazy world right now but she is absolutely surrounded with love. Teyana and Iman shocked us all when they initially announced the pregnancy. They did the big reveal in the video of her song “Wake Up Love.” Towards the end of the video, Teyana, Iman and Junie cuddled together in bed as Teyana reveals her pregnant belly.

Source: The Shade Room

