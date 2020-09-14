What They Don’t Tell Us About COVID-19

Everyone has been trying get their life back on track since the COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 one of the worst years ever. Many of us may know someone who has had the coronavirus, many of us have shown little symptoms or none at all.

COVID 19 is the worst disease process I’ve ever worked with in my 8 years as an ICU nurse. When they say “recovered” they don’t tell you that that means you may need a lung transplant. Or that you may come back after d/c with a massive heart attack or stroke bc COVID makes — Cherie Antoinette (@sheriantoinette) June 14, 2020

One thing an ICU Nurse is telling us is that when doctor say a patient has RECOVERED from COVID-19, that may be equivalent to saying that the patient, needed a lung transplant, or that a week later that patient may be back with a massive heart attack or stroke.

COVID-19 affects everyone different, for some the damage from COVID has permanent affects, even memory loss.

So yes we still have to be careful out here, practice social distancing and keep our face mask on.

