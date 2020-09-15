Tik Tok May Have New Owners

Today if the day that the Tik Tok app may close down if there is not a new buyer. President Trump has an order in place that the app must be sold form original owners owned by China ByteDance.

The biggest question is if the Trump administration will approve a restructuring plan that keeps China-based ByteDance in control, both financially and operationally, in the U.S.

Here is the option that Trump has ruled out

“I set a date of around Sept. 15 at which point it’s going to be out of business in the United States,” Trump said in an Aug. 3 news conference . “But if somebody — whether it’s Microsoft or somebody else buys it, that’ll be interesting. … So it’ll close down on Sept. 15 unless Microsoft or somebody else is able to buy it and work out a deal, an appropriate deal, so that the Treasury of the United States gets a lot of money.” Oracle confirmed Monday that it has struck a deal with TikTok owner ByteDance, they are hoping this deal proposal will be approved by the U.S. government. 10 photos

Follow ya Favorite Bae @thedopedixon