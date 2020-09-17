More Than 328K People Files Unemployment In The Last Week

The unemployment rates continues to climb in Ohio as just last week, there are more than 328,000 claims.

America has never seen its economy take such a blow, and although the job market is coming back together there are thousands of Americans who are still without work and income.

U.S. jobless claims fell by 33,000 form the previous week and that 12.6 million are collecting traditional unemployment benefits, compared with just 1.7 million a year ago.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 860,000 for the week ending 9/12 (-33,000). Insured unemployment was 12,628,000 for the week ending 9/5 (-916,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) September 17, 2020

Unemployment claims remain high, as the economy is trying to get back on their feet. The risk going forward continues to come from virus outbreaks and intermittent interruptions to activity. Overall, the job market is less weak than it was in April.

