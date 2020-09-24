Teachers Complain About Parents During Virtual Learning

Virtual learning has everyone fro the teachers, to the parents, and the kids pulling their hair out. It is tough it his hard, and it is a lot to handle.

One thing is for sure that we are going get through it!

There are some teachers in Florida who are complaining that parents a re being seen in their underwear while their child is learning virtually and even being seen smoking while school is in session.

“Parents, please make sure that you have on proper clothing when you are walking behind your child’s computer because we’ve seen them in their drawers, their bras, and everything else,” Pride said during a public school announcement.

This is unacceptable behavior….and we have to do better as parents if you can avoid even being seen by your childs classmates.

