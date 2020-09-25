Kanye West Threatens To Only Wear Air Jordans Until adidas Gives Him A Board Seat

Kanye West might be off his rocker these days but the man sure knows how to make a few power moves when it comes to his business partnerships.

After years of helping adidas close the gap with Nike for title of “Hottest Brand In These Streets” thanks to his massively popular Yeezy line, Kanye has decided he no longer wants to just be a featured artist/designer on the three stripped brand, he wants to be on the board of directors.

In a now deleted Tweet, Yeezus threatened to exclusively wear Air Jordan sneakers until adidas offered him a seat at the table and just to drive that point home even tweeted (and deleted) himself rocking a pair of court purple Air Jordan 1’s later in the day.

Can’t say we saw that coming!

He even went after the Gap threatening not to release his collaboration until they too offered him a seat on the board writing “I’M NOT RELEASING NOTHING ON GAP TILL I’M ON THE BOARD.”

Like his favorite MAGA President, Kanye is using some qui pro quo tactics to get what he wants.

While adidas Yeezy line has seen the kind of success that they’ve dreamnt of since Run DMC had the whole hood rocking shell toes in the 80’s, many fans do feel that Kanye’s limited run with Nike was superior to anything adidas has dropped since signing the bipolar rapper (no shots). Lately there’s even been talk of Nike giving their classic Yeezy’s the retro treatment but that seems like a sneakerhead’s pipe dream at this point.

Whether or not adidas will cave and actually give into Kanye’s demands remain to be seen (gotta wonder why he deleted that tweet after all), but Kanye is already laying out what he’d do from his executive chair and it involves a collaboration that’s been decades in the making.

My first pillar when I’m on the board of adidas will be an adidas Nike collaboration to support community growth — ye (@kanyewest) September 24, 2020

Imagine attire with both three stripes AND a swoosh on it?! Christ on crutches that would be next level. For now we’d settle for a Nike Yeezy retro but that we wouldn’t be mad at that collaboration at all.

Do y’all think adidas should make room for Yeezus on the board? Do y’all think they’d actually let him walk over this demand? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Kanye West Threatens To Only Wear Air Jordans Until adidas Gives Him A Board Seat was originally published on hiphopwired.com

