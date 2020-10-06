Know Your Voting Options [SPONSORED]

The 2020 general election is less than 50 days away and exercising your right to vote has never been more important for the future of this country. COVID-19 has posed a unique threat to our Democracy by forcing millions of Americans to self-isolate and pushing back primary elections across the country. We have worked with Congress and our partners to push for absentee voting and voting by mail, but it is up to you to register to vote and encourage your friends, and family, to do the same.

This information is brought to you by the Columbus Urban League

