Ty Dolla $ign On How He Picks Features, ‘Tyrone 2021’ & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Ty Dolla $ign has arguably the best album title of 2020 with Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Known for coming through and killing a hook or a feature for others, the LA native’s latest features Post Malone, Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, Roddy Ricch, Kehlani, Jhené Aiko, Future, Gunna … the list goes on.

When it came to creating a record like “Your Turn” with Musiq Soulchild, the Cali hitmaker had an entire organic process to make it happen.

“That’s my favorite record [on the album],” Ty said. “Shout out to Tish [Hyman], she sent me that with just her vocal and guitar. I thought it was amazing. So I cut it and instead of how me and Tish have always worked, I’m like, ‘Nah, I need you on the song too. So you got to come to a new part.’”

He added, “Plus I got 6LACK on there. Shout out to black is one of my favorite R&B artists of all time, really. Shout out to 6LACK and shout out to Musiq. The song was done, and I was gonna throw it on the album and I ran into him at my homie Jason Joshua’s session. And [Musiq] told me he was a fan of me. I told him, ‘I’m a huge fan of you. Our group, you know, grew up listening to his music. So he was down and he did his part and killed it.”

One of the standout collaborations on the project is “Tyrone 2021,” a response to Erykah Badu‘s classic live single featuring Big Sean. For Ty, it was personal as … well, a guy born Tyrone — you’re getting teased with it a lot. The Murda Beatz flipped track lead into Ty realizing his meaning for picking features, when normally people are picking him to make their tracks hot.

“I felt like with all these features,” Ty said. “It’s not that I was picking artists because I felt like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna get this many streams, if I do a song with this artist.’ Or, you know, ‘They’re so popular. I want to get their fans too or whatever.’ It wasn’t like that. It was more like, Oh, you’ll sound good on this just like how pick a different 808 to do a beat or a different clap, or a different hi-hat. If I had to choose this bass player, this guitar player. That’s the same way I chose all the artists I wanted to work with.”

