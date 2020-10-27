CLOSE
Rae Sremmurd Teases “SremmLife 4” On The Way

“Sremm 4 OTW,” wrote Swae on Instagram. In the video, the two brothers listen to one of their new songs, freaking out over it. Throughout the clip, Swae can barely contain his excitement, showing his toothy smile the entire way.

[caption id="attachment_918972" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] Hoodrich Pablo Juan, a rapper once connected to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, has allegedly been arrested on RICO charges in Georgia. While details are scant, the reaction on Twitter suggests that the "We Don't Luv Em" rapper has had a string of bad luck over the course of his career. Using what information that does exist, it appears that the 31-year-old artist born Sterling Pennix was slapped with the charges on RICO in a town outside of Atlanta. Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been dogged by rumors of being robbed or beaten at several junctures over the past few years although he's denied some of the claims. As details form, we'll be back for further details. For now, check out the reaction from Twitter below. -- Photo: Getty

