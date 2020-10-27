“Sremm 4 OTW,” wrote Swae on Instagram. In the video, the two brothers listen to one of their new songs, freaking out over it. Throughout the clip, Swae can barely contain his excitement, showing his toothy smile the entire way.
Hoodrich Pablo Juan Allegedly Pinched With RICO Charges, Twitter Reacts
10 photos Launch gallery
Hoodrich Pablo Juan Allegedly Pinched With RICO Charges, Twitter Reacts
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
Rae Sremmurd Teases “SremmLife 4” On The Way was originally published on wiznation.com