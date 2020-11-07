NBA Agreed to Begin 2021 Season on Dec 22nd

Yes, you have to be excited that this Christmas you will be watching NBA on your TV Screen. The world of basketball may not be as it once use to be but at least you can still scream, eat snacks and place a bet on who you think is going to win the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2019-2020 NBA Championship. The National Basketball Players Association have reportedly tentatively approved NBA’s proposal to start the 2020-21 campaign on Dec. 22 and play a 72-game season. That is 10 games less than a normal season.

There is no distinction weather this season will be held in arenas with fans or not. NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, has said that their hope is to have this next season played in front of fans but it all depends on the safety within the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy of CNN