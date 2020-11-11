CLOSE
New Music
HomeNew Music

Christina Aguilera Back in the Music Game!

2nd Annual Mary J. Blige Honors Concert

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Honey, I am all for a woman that can sang! One of my favorite artist from the 90s has to be Christina Aguilera.

The genie in the bottle singer has been missing from the music scene for some time. since she is a mommy, and was in a relationship Im sure she took time out for the family. But welcome her back with open arms, because she just signed to one of the hottest labels.

Thats Roc Nation! Imagine Jay-Z helping out a singer like Christina Aguilera, a song like that would definitely be billboard worthy.

You can catch up with Aguilera on Roc Nations website, touting her successes, being a six-time Grammy Award winner, and selling more than 43 million records to date.

The Top 11 Iconic Celebrity Fashion From The Last Decade
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong State Visit To The White House
10 photos

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close