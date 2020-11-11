Christina Aguilera Back in the Music Game!

Honey, I am all for a woman that can sang! One of my favorite artist from the 90s has to be Christina Aguilera.

The genie in the bottle singer has been missing from the music scene for some time. since she is a mommy, and was in a relationship Im sure she took time out for the family. But welcome her back with open arms, because she just signed to one of the hottest labels.

Thats Roc Nation! Imagine Jay-Z helping out a singer like Christina Aguilera, a song like that would definitely be billboard worthy.

You can catch up with Aguilera on Roc Nations website, touting her successes, being a six-time Grammy Award winner, and selling more than 43 million records to date.