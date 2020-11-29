New Tattoo of Nipsey Hussle Quote on Lauren London

The words form the late Nipsey Hussle will forever live n in the hearts of his fans, family, and friends. Especially in the heart of the woman he called his heart, Lauren London. The mother of two grabbed some new ink recently, and it happened to be that of a penned message from her lover, Eramis. It reads ” 2 Lauren you my heart, love you more ,Ermis.” This new piece is right above her TMC tat, on her right arm is the face of Nipset Hussle.

Nipsey Hussle passed away in April of 2019, may he continue to rest in power. Lauren London now continues the marathon, and is leading in a PUMA campaign.