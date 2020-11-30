Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Reacts To Republicans Filling Articles of Impeachment

Republican Rep. John Becker, along with Representatives Candice Keller, Nino Vitale, and Paul Zeltwanger, announced articles of impeachment were officially filed against Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Monday.

The announcement comes after months of mounting GOP pressure on the governor to relax his coronavirus precautions despite the COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rising.

Ohio crossed 5,000 inpatients with coronavirus in Ohio’s hospitals for the first time. On November 1st, there were just under 1,700 coronavirus patients in Ohio hospitals.

I'm asking every Ohioan to continue to pull back and limit your activities. There is a cause and effect to what we do – we can slow this down. The scariest thing is that there is no indication that we have plateaued. We haven't seen anything like this for 100 years. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 30, 2020

The governor wasted no time to address the articles of impeachment matter during his daily presser.

“I have to make these decisions based upon what I think is best. That is my sworn duty”

