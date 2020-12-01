CLOSE
Browns Myles Garrett Back off COVID-19 List

The Browns most valuable defensive player was out starting Nov 20, after testing positive for COVID-19. Myles Garrett plays a tremendous role in helping the Browns get a victory, the team is now 8-3, one of their wins they grabbed without Garrett, he was down for two games battling the coronavirus.

Garrett did display symptoms of the virus. Now that he is back the team is looking to beat Tennessee this week. Another Browns play is out, Ronnie Harrison placed on the injury reserved list after he suffered a severe shoulder injury in the game against the Jaguars.

With Garrett back on the hunt the Browns are looking to defeat the Titans also 8-3.

