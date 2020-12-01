Holiday Shopping, Are Stores Safe During this Pandemic?

This year around the holiday times, everything just feels different. We are all looking to get our family and friends what they want for Christmas, many of us like to go into stores to pick the gift up. But this year, that may not be the brightest idea.

According to usatoday.com its probably best to do your shopping online, especially since the COVID-19 virus is on the rise. Its even better if you take care of your shopping using a stores curbside assistance. Take advantage of shopping and having less contact with people to slow the spread of the virus.

The U.S. is currently in the lead with the most coronavirus cases, with 23 states reporting rising numbers.

Stay Safe and Stay Masked Up this Holiday!