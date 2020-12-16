New York Rapper Rowdy Rebel Released From Prison !

Bobby Shmurda affiliate and Brooklyn native, Rowdy Rebel is officially a free man! The rapper was released from prison after a almost six years bid behind bars yesterday!

Rowdy, who’s real name is Chad Marshall, was released from Collins Correctional Facility located in upstate NY. He initially spent time at the infamous Rikers Island prison in Queens, NY.

Rowdy and Bobby Shmurda got caught up with other members of the GS9 crew on several charges, including murder, drugs, conspiracy and weapons possessions. Rowdy ended up being arrested on conspiracy and weapons charges. And it is rumored that Bobby ended up taking a plea deal so Rowdy wouldn’t get sentenced to 10 plus years and instead would serve 7 years.

Rowdy is scheduled for a parole hearing in February and is looking at about 4 years of post release supervision.

Bobby Shmurda on the other hand is finding it a bit more difficult getting out. A judge denied his parole and release back in September. More details are to come about a release date for the “Shmurda dance” creator.

Welcome Home Rowdy Rebel!

Source: XXL

