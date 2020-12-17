Holiday Tradition, Eating Raw Meat Sandwiches in Wisconsin!

Do you come from a family that celebrates the holidays traditionally? Whatever your great grandparents did, your grandparents followed suit, than your parents and now you! For Christmas many families are celebrating it with a tradition that they’re family has passed down.

Some families in Wisconsin have been asked to not celebrate their weird tradition of eating raw meat sandwiches. Thats right RAW MEAT, with onions is a tradition celebrated during the holidays in Wisconsin, “eating them poses a threat for Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, Campylobacter and Listeria bacteria that can make you sick,” “Remember, ground beef should ALWAYS be cooked to an internal temperature of 160° F.” The department wrote that message in a face boo post on Saturday.

What are some go your family weird holiday traditions?